June E. Brady

October 10, 1929 - November 18, 2022 South Beloit, IL - June Elaine Brady, 93, of South Beloit, IL, passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022, at Autumn Lake Health Care of Beloit, WI.
She was born on October 10, 1929, in Rockford, IL, the daughter of Frank and Fern (Grover) Turner. June married William Callahan on July 2, 1948 in South Beloit, IL, and together they had five children. June later married Robert "Bob" Brady on February 13, 1988 in Faith Lutheran Church. He predeceased her on March 17, 2008.
June was formerly employed by Adams International and Sears. She enjoyed baking and cooking for her family and friends. June was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge # 191 and Faith Lutheran Church, South Beloit, IL.
Survivors include her children, Bill (Penny) Callahan, Jim (Colleen) Callahan, and Duane (Angie) Callahan all of South Beloit, IL; step children, Terry Schrupp, Patty (Gary) Dunaway and Debra Nelson; grandchildren, Martin Redieske III, Dawn Redieske, Amy (Ryan) Radke, Chad (Christy) Udell, Kelly (Art) Beeler, Gina Colwell, Charles (Brooke) Bloom, Lindsay (Mike) Smith Callahan, Ashley (Alan) Klemett, Laura Callahan, Christen (Dustin) Lervik, Kevin (Ashley) Callahan and Alexander Callahan; step grandchildren, Kelli (Mike) Hedrington, Trisha Dunaway, Ricki (Tanya) Schrupp and Jenni Jo Nelson; numerous great grandchildren; siblings, Marilyn (Curtis) Brown and Janet (Wayne) Friday both of Washington; and sisters-in-law, Janet Turner of Rockton, IL and Sylvia Thomas of Roscoe, IL.
June was predeceased by her parents; daughters, Janet Udell and Diane Redieske; son-in-law, Martin Redieske Jr.; siblings, Lucille, Dorothy, Bob and Gene.
A Funeral Service for June will be held at 10:30 Monday, November 28, 2022 in Faith Lutheran Church, 1305 Blackhawk Blvd., South Beloit, IL, with Pastor JoAnna Patterson officiating. Burial will be in Floral Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Sunday in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. Visitation will also be from 9:15 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. Monday in the church.
Memorials may be given in her name to Faith Lutheran Church.