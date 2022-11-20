June E. Brady

October 10, 1929 - November 18, 2022 South Beloit, IL - June Elaine Brady, 93, of South Beloit, IL, passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022, at Autumn Lake Health Care of Beloit, WI.

She was born on October 10, 1929, in Rockford, IL, the daughter of Frank and Fern (Grover) Turner. June married William Callahan on July 2, 1948 in South Beloit, IL, and together they had five children. June later married Robert "Bob" Brady on February 13, 1988 in Faith Lutheran Church. He predeceased her on March 17, 2008.

