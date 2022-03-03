February 26, 2022
Janesville, WI - June Corbett, of Janesville, WI, was born into eternal life with Jesus on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Edgerton Care Center.
She was born in Fort Yates, ND, the daughter of Dorothy Genung-Lewis. June moved with her family to Beloit a year after her birth and remained in the Rock County area the rest of her life. She attended Beloit schools and graduated in 1950 from Beloit Memorial High School, and she was a member of the Class Reunion Committee. June later attended Blackhawk Technical College and was trained as a Nursing Assistant and became licensed as a Certified Nursing Assistant. June married LaVerne Hanson in 1950 in Beloit, WI, and together they had two daughters; Peggy L. Hanson and Patricia L. Hanson. She later married Ervin Rollette and together they had one daughter; Lisa M. Rollette-Lemke.
June dedicated her life primarily to the service of others in the health care industry. She was a supervisor at the American Heart Association, a medical historian at Bio Life, substance abuse technician at Abaris Drug and Alcohol Center, Health Net, and she spent many years working in home health care with elderly patients. She was employed by Beloit Memorial Hospital for 14 and a half years until her retirement in 2002. She worked in numerous retail stores in the area over the years as well. She began a personal relationship with Our Lord and Savior in the late 70's under guidance of Pastor Stuart McClelland at Grace Bible Church of Beloit, WI. June was a very active member of Grace Bible Church, she sang in the choir, taught Sunday bible school and was a Deacon until recent years. She enjoyed listening to all kinds of music, but Gospel was her favorite.
Survivors include her daughters, Dr. Peggy Hanson of Edgerton, WI and Lisa Lemke of Janesville, WI; grandchildren, Christopher, Holden, Dillon and Heather Lemke all of Janesville, WI, Shannon List of Melvin, IL and Raquel Liszt of Beloit, WI; several great grandchildren; and great-great grandchildren.
June was predeceased by her parents; daughter, Patricia Hanson; sisters; Dorothy Mahlum and Patricia Fochs; great granddaughter, Justus Marie List, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at Grace Bible Church, 1928 Colony Ct., Beloit, WI with Rev. Stewart McClelland officiating. Entombment will be held in Floral Lawns Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 5:00 pm until 7:00 p.m. Monday, March 7, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. There will also be a visitation from 9:15 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. Tuesday in the church.
Memorials in her name may be made to Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care or Grace Bible Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com