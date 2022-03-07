Julie Ann (Showers) Tessen

Albany, WI - Julie Ann Tessen, 76, of Albany, WI, died on February 8 at Agrace Hospice in Janesville, WI.
Born January 26, 1946, in Beloit, WI, to Robert W. and Kathryn (Goldsworthy) Showers, Julie graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in 1964. She became an x-ray technician and worked in Detroit-area hospitals after marrying Eric Tessen in 1967.
In her youth, Julie worked at her parent's A&W restaurant in Beloit. She played clarinet, enjoyed her many cousins, and taught her baby sister the latest dance steps.
In 1990, Julie and three of her children moved to Monroe, WI. She retired from Wingra Medical clinic in Madison, where she enjoyed a close camaraderie with her colleagues and took pride in that clinic's work.
Julie enjoyed scenic drives with her daughter, and her boys' football games.
Julie is survived by her children: Margie Hendrickson of Ann Arbor, MI, Robert of Portage, WI, Eric of Albany, WI, and Joseph (Jodi) of Menomonee Falls, WI; four grandchildren; sister, Denise; nieces and nephews; and lifelong friend, Judy Sarow of Beloit.
She was predeceased by her parents and brother, Dean.
Per her wishes, there will be no formal service. Donations in Julie's same may be made to Agrace Hospice, Janesville, WI.
