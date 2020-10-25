April 14, 1926 - October 16, 2020
South Beloit, IL - Julia West, 94, of South Beloit, IL, passed away peacefully at Beloit Memorial Hospital on October 16, 2020 in Beloit, WI.
She was born in Honolulu, Hawaii on April 14, 1926. She was the oldest of three brothers and one sister to Joseph Olapana Kona and Emily (Kikuye) Kona. Julia was fifteen years old when Pearl Harbor was attacked by the Japanese on December 7, 1941 and shared her memories of that day.
On February 9, 1952, she married the love of her life, Keith Elwood West of Augusta, WI in Honolulu, Hawaii, while he was in the Marine Corps stationed on Oahu during the Korean War. Julia and her husband moved to South Beloit in 1956 and together raised their eight children. Julia worked part-time for many years at the Beloit Memorial Hospital as an admitting receptionist in the ER until her retirement. She was a devoted mother that was active with the PTA when her children were young and was a member of the First Baptist Church in Beloit, WI.
Julia was preceded in death by her husband Keith E. West, Sr. Julia is survived by her son, Frank (Kellie) West of Newnan, GA; son Thomas (Karen) West of Fort Wayne, IN, son Ted (Tuckey) Kona of Santa Anna, CA; (daughter, Barbara (Steve) Kampen of Mountain Home, AR; son, Keith West, Jr. of Rockton, IL; daughter, Audrey West of Beloit, WI; son, Curt (Kim) West of South Beloit, IL.; son, Zach (Gloria) West of Roscoe, IL.; daughter, Cindy (Dan) Podeschi of Roanoke, VA.; sixteen grandchildren; and three step-grandchildren.
A Service of Remembrance for Julia will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020 in the First Baptist Church, 617 Public Ave, Beloit, WI, with Pastor Walt Hoshaw officiating. Inurnment will be in Floral Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 9:00 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. Friday in the church. Daley Murphy Wisch Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements. Social distancing and face mask are required.
Memorials may be given in her name to the First Baptist Church.