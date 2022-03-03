Judith Witzack

Beloit, WI - Judith Ann "Judy" Witzack, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Friday, February 25, 2022.
She was born on March 20, 1948, in Waukegan, IL, the daughter of William Jones and Rowena Shirley Cook. Judy was a 1966 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School and earned her Associate Degree in Accounting from Blackhawk Technical College.
Judy worked various jobs in the community until she retired from the First National Bank and Trust of Beloit in 2012. She spent most of her retired life at Grinnell Hall playing cards, calling bingo, greeting guests, performing comedy routines and was the Secretary of the Grinnell Board. Judy relaxed by painting, reading and watching television.
She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Carl Witzack of Beloit, WI; children, Anthony (Michelle) Weirich of Beloit, WI, Amy (Gary) Simplot of Monroe, WI, Nicholas (Kerry) Dolph of Milwaukee, WI and Lynn Thiering of South Beloit, IL; grandchildren, Erica (Adam) Anderson, Megan Chance, Chasity Ostenson, Jacob Ostenson, Austin Carter, Ethan Thiering and Dominic Thiering; multiple great grandchildren; brother, William (Becky) Jones; and beloved dog and companion, Sammy.
Judy was predeceased by her father, William Jones; mother, Rowena Shirley and William Hayden; and her dog, Fred.
A Celebration of Life for Judy will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 20, 2022 at the Rock Bar & Grill, 101 Maple Ave., Beloit, WI. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.