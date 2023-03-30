Judith Sharon (Wincapaw) Madsen
September 7, 1952 - March 27, 2023 BELOIT, WI - Judith Sharon Madsen, age 70, of Beloit went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 27, 2023, unexpectedly at her home. She was born in Beloit on September 7, 1952, the daughter of Bob and Hazel Wincapaw. She graduated from Beloit Turner High School in 1970.

Following high school, Judy moved to Toronto, Canada, where she married Stafford Comeau. She was employed by the Bank of Nova Scotia and for private investigator, Manny Oliveira.

