Judith Sharon (Wincapaw) Madsen

September 7, 1952 - March 27, 2023 BELOIT, WI - Judith Sharon Madsen, age 70, of Beloit went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 27, 2023, unexpectedly at her home. She was born in Beloit on September 7, 1952, the daughter of Bob and Hazel Wincapaw. She graduated from Beloit Turner High School in 1970.
Following high school, Judy moved to Toronto, Canada, where she married Stafford Comeau. She was employed by the Bank of Nova Scotia and for private investigator, Manny Oliveira.
Judy returned to Beloit in 1995 and was employed by Alliant Tech, Seneca Foods and the County of Rock. She was a member of Central Christian Church, Beloit.
Judy is survived by her loving sister and best friend, Jill Nordeng (Eddie) Klecker, cousins and special friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Janie Lynn; and her grandparents, whom she always considered special.
Services will be at Noon, on Monday, April 3, 2023, at CENTRAL CHRISTIAN CHURCH, Beloit. Pastor Joel Otto will officiate. Visitation will be at the church on Monday, April 3rd from 11 a.m. until the time of services. Private burial will be at a later date in Eastlawn Cemetery, Beloit. Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin.
The family is being assisted by HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. Online condolences can be shared at www.henkeclarson.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Judith Madsen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.