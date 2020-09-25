March 31, 1939 - September 18, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Judith Marie Burn, 81, of Beloit, Wisconsin, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Sun Valley Homes West in Beloit. The former Judith Marie Dilley was born on March 31, 1939 in Beloit, the daughter of Myrle and Celia (Trepanier) Dilley. She graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in 1957. On January 13, 1968, Judy married Darryl J. "Shorty" Burn at First Presbyterian Church in Beloit. Judy was employed for many years as a CNA, working at: Beloit Hospital, Caravella, and Beloit Regional Hospice. She enjoyed spending time outdoors, going on fishing and hunting trips to Minnesota and Georgia, and bowling.
Survivors include her two brothers, M. Dean (Donna) Dilley of Durand, Illinois, and David P. (Shirley) Dilley of Roscoe, Illinois; a sister, Mary Ellen Kleinsmith (R. Budd) of Beloit; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and a sister, Gloria Dawn Hendricks.
Private family services will be conducted. Committal will be in Eastlawn Cemetery in Beloit. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511 is honored to be assisting the family. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com
Our family wishes to thank those dedicated to her care at Sun Valley West and Beloit Regional Hospice for their assistance. Donations to be made to Beloit Regional Hospice in lieu of flowers.