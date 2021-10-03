South Beloit, WI - Judith M. Richardson, 66, of South Beloit passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021. Born July 25, 1955, in Edgerton, the daughter of Ralph and Betty Jane (Edwards) Cornell. Judy graduated from South Beloit High School. She worked as a collections agent for many years. Judy was very active in the Monday night AA meetings and was also involved with Overeaters Anonymous. She was a very caring and supportive person. Most of all, Judy loved her children. Judy always wanted to help others with their weaknesses, while struggling with her own. Judy battled with her illness for over 40 years. Most of the time she would put a smile on her face, and go about her day. Her laugh and smile was contagious and she always had a kind word for everyone.
Lovingly survived by her children, Ian Richardson and Kym Richardson; siblings, Ray (Karen) Cornell, Barb Cornell Dascher, Debra (Michael) Shepherd and Mary E. (Wally Thiering) Cornell; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and special friends, Lisa and Link.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at Rosman Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Rosman Funeral Home, with visitation starting at noon. Burial in Floral Lawn Cemetery. Luncheon to follow at Mary's Place, 525 Washington Street, South Beloit. To express online condolences, please visit: www.rosmanfuneralhome.com. 364-4477
