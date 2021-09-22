Judith L. "Judy" Buchs

July 8, 1941 - September 17, 2021
Beloit, WI - Judith "Judy" Lee Buchs, 80 of Beloit, WI passed away peacefully Friday, September 17, 2021 with family by her side.
A devoted wife, mother and grandma; Judy was born on July 8, 1941 in Richland County, WI. She was the oldest of three born to Keith and Darlene Buroker. Judy graduated with "the fine of '59" in 1959 from Beloit Memorial High School. She married the love of her life, Jerry Buchs on October 29, 1960. They were happily married for just shy of 61 years.
Judy was a member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church and a very involved member of the Rebekah church circle. Judy was primarily a dedicated homemaker with employment over the years at Beloit Corp., Eagle grocery, Janesville Credit Bureau and Beloit Shopper. She was an avid volunteer for 50 years with Beloit Memorial Hospital and for many years with the Beloit Autorama.
Judy and Jerry enjoyed traveling in their '32 Ford roadster with their close friends to car shows across the country. One of their favorite trips being to Los Angeles, CA along good ole Route '66. It goes without saying, Judy loved the beach! Her two favorite places were walking the beach in Siesta Key, FL and admiring the fall leaves in Door County, WI.
Her hobbies included going to WI Badger football games, playing cards and bunco with friends and family, knitting blankets for newborns and the elderly at her church. She loved to shop, do water aerobics, golf, take morning walks with her friends and bake many of her family's favorites.
Judy cherished spending time with her three grandchildren. They were the apple of her eye. Making sure they knew she would be there, if not live, in spirit. She remembered every special occasion and never missed sending a card so you knew she was thinking of you.
No words can describe what a selfless person she was. Judy had a heart of gold! Always making sure any life she touched felt special.
She will be greatly missed by her loving husband, Jerry; her daughters, Jan (Kris) Mikkelsen of Palatine, IL and Jill (Buchs) Singer of Centennial, CO; three grandchildren, Jerod Mikkelsen, Hailee and Samantha Singer; siblings, Nancy Stiener and Jim (Barb) Buroker both of FL; brother/sister-in-law, Mike and Bev Buchs of TN; along with several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers-in-law; Jim and Bob Buchs, Joel Stiener; and nephews, Mark Buchs and John Buroker.
A celebration of Judy's life will be held on Monday, September 27, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 749 Bluff Street, Beloit, WI. Visitation will be at 12:00 p.m. until the time of service Monday in the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd. Beloit, WI assisted the family with arrangements.
Most know Judy's favorite color was red and to celebrate her, the family is requesting those that attend, to please wear something red in her honor.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com.
Judy's family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff of Riverside Terrace for their loving care. The family would also like to thank Hospice for making her comfortable during her final days.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations in Judy's memory be made to Beloit Regional Hospice (www.beloitregionalhospice.com).