- May 12, 2020
Florida -- Judith Karen Waller, went home to Jesus on May 12,2020. She was born in Beloit, Wisconsin & moved to Florida in 1977, with her husband and three children. Judie was the youngest of six children. She married Lonnie Waller at Faith Lutheran Church in South Beloit, Illinois on March 5, 1955. Judie is survived by her husband Lonnie, her children: Jackie Sposato (Chris), Michele Blake, and Donald Waller (Kelly); five grandchildren: Amber Blake, Chelsea Blake, Danielle Emanuel, Lilly Waller, William Waller & one great grandchild, Natalie Emanuel.
Judie is survived by two sisters, Mrs. Marion McMahon & Mrs. Betty Miller and many loving nieces and nephews.
