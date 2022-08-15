Beloit, WI - Judith "Judy" Heinrich age 64 of Beloit died peacefully Friday August 12, 2022 in her home. She was born April 3, 1958 to Gerald and Dolores (Christian) Heinrich in Beloit, WI. Judy graduated from Beloit Memorial High School, class of 1976. She also attended Blackhawk Tech and William Woods College.
Judy was a loving mother and a proud grandmother. She was an avid Packer Fan. Judy enjoyed sports and throughout her high school years was involved in many sporting activities, acquiring many awards and achieved MVP in her senior year. Her fellow team members called her "Hammering Hank" on the Basketball Court. Judy recently worked for Novares (formerly MPC) and past employers were Alcoa and Black & Decker.
She is survived by her son, Adam (Mickaila) Laube; her sister, Lorrie (Scott) Olszewski; grandchildren, Haven and Gabriel Laube; and a niece, Ashley Olszewski (Bill Francis) and her beloved dog, Jasmine.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a niece.
She fought a long and courageous battle with cancer. The family would like to thank Beloit Regional Hospice for the excellent care and kindness they provided. Special thanks to Stephanie RN, Paige, RN, Jess RN, Anderia CNA, Julie, Social Worker and Mark Maxted, Chaplain.
Judy's Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday August 18, 2022 in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit with Chaplain Mark Maxted officiating. Friends will be received in the Funeral Home on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial to follow in Eastlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website.