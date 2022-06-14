Judith "Judy" Hardt

Beloit, WI - Judith A. "Judy" Hardt, 71, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022 in Mercy Hospital of Janesville.
She was born on April 1, 1951 in La Crosse, WI, the daughter of Wesley and Dorothy Wenzel.
Judy was formerly employed by Birds Eye Foods/Conagra. She enjoyed playing bingo, camping, and fishing. But above all, she loved James, the love of her life, the one that was by her side at their annual trips to Mexico. Judy loved getting together with her friends for their monthly luncheon and to play cards that meant so much to her and the Minnesota Vikings. She will be remembered for the backyard cookouts and awesome recipes, but most of all for the love she gave to all of us.
Survivors include her companion of 32 years, James Hudson Sr.; daughters, DeAnna (Rock) Harvey, Misty Harvey and Candi Stickney; sons, James (Rachel Uhlir) Hudson Jr. and Brenden (Adrianna Flores) Hudson; grandchildren, Jacob, Natasha, Alyssa, Brittany, Manny, Alexis, James III, Aubrey, Andres, Fallon and Tyrese; 21 great grandchildren; and siblings, Jim (Loretta) Wenzel, John (Carla) Wenzel and Jean (Mike) Petkoff.
Judy was predeceased by her parents and great granddaughter, Promise.
A Celebration of Life for Judy will be held from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at the VFW Post Mead Allen #2306, 2711 S. Afton Rd., Beloit, WI, 53511. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
