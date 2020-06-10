August 29, 1940 - June 1, 2020
South Beloit, IL -- Judith Ann Moldenhauer, 79, of South Beloit, IL, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 in her home. She was born August 29, 1940 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Edgar "Doc" and Burnay (Swallender) Elliot. Judith attended Beloit Memorial High School. She married Glenn Moldenhauer in 1955. Judith was formerly employed by Warner Electric for over 30 years. She enjoyed shopping, holidays, and raising her three boys. Judith took pride in her house and yard work and was a great cook.
Survivors include her sons, Todd Moldenhauer of Green Cove Springs, FL, and Les Moldenhauer of Beloit, WI; grandson, Shane Moldenhauer of North Carolina; sisters, Sandy Howell of Hancock, WI and Idalu (Chuck) Sennett of Frostproof, FL; numerous friends, acquaintances, cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents; son, Gregory Moldenhauer; brother, Arthur Elliot; sister, Sue Shroeder and brother-in-law, Alvie Howell.
Per Judith's wishes there will be no services. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.