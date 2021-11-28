Judith A. "Judy" Peterson-Byers

Beloit, WI - Judith A. Peterson-Byers, age 79 of Beloit died Wednesday November 24, 2021 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. She was born March 1, 1942 to the late Melvin and Helen (Plunket) Hanson in Beloit. Judy graduated from Beloit Memorial High School, class of 1960. She married Orlin "Red" Peterson on March 18, 1961 in the Assembly of God Church, Beloit, WI. He preceded her in death on March 8, 2006. Judy then married Ralph Byers on June 28, 2008 in the River of Life United Methodist Church. He preceded her in death on September 11, 2017. Faith and family were very important to Judy. She was a member of the River of Life United Methodist Church. Judy was a deeply spiritual lady, who could be described as vibrant, feisty and fun loving. She enjoyed shopping, bus trips to music shows, gambling with her girlfriends and going out to lunch. Judy was an avid Green Bay Packer fan. She loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren and cherished the time she spent with them all. Judy will be remembered for her strong faith and setting a great example of how important it is to be kind to each other.
She is survived by her children, Mark (Mary Gilbank) Peterson of Clinton, WI, and Bonnie (David) Hess of Mauston, WI; her grandchildren, Tim (Tierra) Hess, Andrew (Ceci) Hess, Macy (James) Walter, Mitchell Peterson and Melanie Hess; four great grandchildren, Mackenzie, Amelia, Connor & Jackson; her brother, Ronald (Rhoda) Hanson; her step children, Mark Byers, Ralph Byers Jr., David Byers and Chuck Byers; her special friend, Eva and many cousins, friends and neighbors.
Judy's Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday November 30, 2021 in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit with Rev. Brenda Whitford officiating. Friends will be received on Monday in the funeral home from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and again on Tuesday in the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established.