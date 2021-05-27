June 5, 1939 - May 25, 2021
Beloit, WI - Judith A. Huffman, 81, of Beloit, WI., passed away on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 in her home.
She was born on June 5, 1939 in Beloit, WI., the daughter of Willis and Neva (Rindy) Black. Judy was a 1957 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. She married Alva "Al" Huffman on June 21, 1958 in the First Baptist Church, Beloit. He predeceased her on September 11, 2013.
Judy was formerly the secretary and treasurer for Huffman Builders. She was a member of the First Baptist Church, American Baptist Women Ministries, PEO, Treble Clef and Friends of the Beloit Janesville Symphony. Judy was very active within the church, she served in various church officer positions, was part of the BYKOTA group and sang in the choir. Judy was a well-known soloist in the Beloit area. She had a passion for birds, letter writing and flowers.
Survivors include her daughter, Tamara (Ron) Mixon; sons, Timothy (Robin) Huffman, Ty (Tom) Huffman and Tai Ha; grandchildren, Shannon Burnett, Jamie (Jonathan) Fritsch, Ron J. (Amber) Mixon, Ben (Kacy) Huffman, Brianna (Tom) Ennis, Neva - Marie (Brandon) Giles, TJ (Devin) Huffman, Madison (Dylan) Domanski, Kevin and Jennifer Ha; 13 great grandchildren; brothers, David Black and Richard (Cynthia) Black all of Rockford, IL.; nieces and nephews.
Judy was predeceased by her parents; sister-in-law and dear friend, Dee Dee Black.
A Funeral Service for Judy will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 29, 2021 in the First Baptist Church, 617 Public Ave., Beloit, WI. with Reverend Walt Hoshaw and Reverend Gene Van Galder officiating. Burial will be in Shirland Cemetery. Visitation of Remembrance will be from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service in the church.
Memorials may be made in Judy's name to Beloit Regional Hospice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com