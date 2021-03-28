Juanita L. Robbins

October 17, 1926 - March 25, 2021
Beloit, WI - Juanita Lucy Robbins, 94, of Beloit, WI passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021 at home.
She was born on October 17,1926 in Beloit, the daughter of Frank and Marie (Waugh) Eisenmann. Juanita attended Beloit Vocational School to learn how to sew and knit, later becoming an avid knitter. Juanita married Rex J. Robbins on March 9, 1946 in Beloit, WI. He predeceased her on January 26, 1987.
Juanita was formerly employed by Freeman Shoe Company. She was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church and the Altar Society. Juanita loved to bake and was especially known for her peanut butter cookies. She also loved her dogs.
Survivors include her two sisters, Louise Schrupp of Beloit, WI. and Elsie Copus of East Troy, WI.; numerous nieces and nephews.
Juanita was predeceased by her parents; sister, Virginia Musser; three brothers, Arthur, William and Wesley Eisenmann; brothers-in-law, Cecil Schrupp, Gordon Copus and Robert Musser; sisters-in-law, Valerie and Mary Eisenmann.
The family would like to thank Beloit Regional Hopsice, especially her nurses, Jessica and Haley and nurse's aide, Sherry.
A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial for Juanita will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 in Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, 2222 Shopiere Rd., Beloit, WI. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. in the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI assisted the family. Social distancing and face mask are required.
Memorials may be given in Juanita's name to Beloit Regional Hospice.