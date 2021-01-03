December 27, 2020
Beloit, WI - Juan Luis Casique Sr., 40, of Beloit, WI, died on Sunday, December 27, 2020 at the UW Hospital, Madison, WI.
He was born on December 13, 1980 in Salvatierra, Guanajuato, Mexico, the son of Luis Casique Caudillo and Maria Guadalupe Enriquez Ramirez.
Juan was employed by Headhunter Bow Strings in Milton, WI. He was a very hard-working man and good friend. Juan enjoyed listening to music, especially his friend's band, La Venenosa. He was a loving brother, father, and son.
Survivors include his son, Juan Luis Casique Jr.; mother, Maria Guadalupe Enriquez; brother, Fernando Casique; sisters, Veronica and Gabriela Casique; grandmother, Maria Antonia Ramirez; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was predeceased by his father and grandparents.
A Memorial Service for Juan will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 8, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. Visitation of remembrance will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service on Friday in the funeral home. Social distancing and face mask are required.
