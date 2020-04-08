October 30, 1942 - March 31, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Joyce Teresa Jordan departed this life on March 31, 2020 in UW Hospital in Madison Wisconsin. Joyce was born on October 30, 1942 the only child of Autry B and Daisy (Hobson) Smithson in Beloit Wisconsin. She lived her entire life in Beloit attending Beloit Public School District and graduating from Beloit Memorial High School. Joyce married Jim Crowley Jr. in Beloit Wi and to this union three children were born. She later married Henderson Jordan in Beloit WI in 1987. Joyce enjoyed traveling, and spending time with family and friends especially her children, grandchild and great grandchildren. Her favorite holiday was Christmas to spend with her family. And she loved to shop until she dropped. She never met a stranger and everyone who knew her sense of humor, laughter and smile. She would start a conversation with anyone out of know where. She loved to cook and was always willing to entertain and it didn't have to be a special occasion. Joyce was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church her entire life. She was a longtime member of The Culture Club; she was the Queen of the local Red Hat Society Chapter. And a former member of the local chapter of the NAACP. Joyce was a Foster Partner in Rock County providing a home to many children throughout the years. She adopted one of her foster children, Chris. She retired from Rock County Human Services, Janesville, Wi.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her mother, Daisy Smithson of Beloit, WI; her children: Jocelynn Hill of St. Charles, MO; Jeffery Crowley of Beloit WI; Jenniffer (Hildred) Butler of Desoto, TX; 11 grandchildren: Jenna (Deric) Jones of St. Charles, MO; Jamir Crowley of Rockford, IL; Jessica Squire of Janesville, WI; Jarmon (Ann) Crowley of Albany, WI; Jordan and Jarrod Copper of Beloit, WI; Jeniah Polk of North Dallas TX; Asha Butler of Desoto TX; LaKeya Hill of St. Charles, MO; Tanjuir Hill and Geri Milsap of Beloit, WI; 15 great grandchildren, two god children Teirnee Scott of Indianapolis IN; Stevina Davidson of FL; aunt Opal Vance Beloit, WI; uncle Joe Simmons of Pontotoc, MS; special friends (like a sister) Joyce Hereford of Beloit, Wi; Jan Hodges, Charleston, SC a dear friend for over 40 years; Barbara Cross of Beloit, WI; Willie Cunningham of Beloit, WI; and a host of cousins and friends. She was proceeded in death by her father, Autry Smithson, maternal grandparents: Callie Hobson and Marion Simmons; paternal grandparents: Blanche Hobson and Charles Smithson; aunt Magnolia Hobson and a son in law John Hill.
A Visitation is scheduled for April 9, 2020 from 9am to 12 pm at Foster Funeral & Cremation Service Beloit, WI. A graveside service will follow at Rockton Township Cemetery, Rockton, IL.
