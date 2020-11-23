February 10, 1925 - November 21, 2020
Beloit, WI - Joyce M. Buske, 95, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Suites of Beloit.
She was born February 10, 1925 in Hartford, CT, the daughter of Albert and Marie (Bernard) Root. Joyce married Erwin "Bud" Buske on December 16, 1943. He predeceased her on October 20, 2007.
Joyce loved to travel and when she entered a room everyone knew she was there. She was a volunteer at St. Paul Lutheran Church and the Angel Museum. Joyce was a candy striper at Beloit Memorial Hospital and a member of the Women's Intermediate Club.
Survivors include her son, Barry and his wife Nancy Krueger Buske of The Villages, Florida.
She was predeceased by her parents and two brothers.
There will be no services for Joyce. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com