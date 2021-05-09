Joyce Howard

June 26, 1941 - April 22, 2021
Beloit, WI - Beloit- Joyce Lorene Howard, age 79 died on April 22, 2021 while at Oak Park Place in Janesville after an extended battle with cancer. Joyce was born on June 26, 1941, in Beloit, the daughter of Earl and Helen (Mockus) Penewell. Joyce's outgoing personality led her to pursue a sales and marketing career representing various products throughout her professional life. Joyce was a member of Our Lady of Assumption Parish. Joyce was a member of the Red Hat Society, Beloit Walking Warriers, Janesville Chemosables and Bosom Buddies. Joyce is survived by her three children, Brian, Angela and Barry, numerous grandchildren and her brother, E.J. Penewell, aunts, cousins and many friends. Memorial services will be held on Monday, May 17, 2021 at the Rosman Funeral Home, 1125 E. Cranston Road in Beloit at 2 PM. A visitation will also take place on May 17, 2021 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Cremation rites will be accorded and her remains will be buried at Floral Lawns Cemetery in South Beloit, IL. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Rock County Cancer Coalition (rockcountycancercoalition.org).