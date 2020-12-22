December 17, 2020
Chicago, IL - Joyce Elaine Mickelson Rohrbacher, 89, passed away peacefully on December 17th, 2020. Joyce was born on January 8th, 1931 in Monroe, WI, the daughter of Clarence and Emma Lovelace Mickelson. She graduated from South Beloit, IL High School and did secretarial work for Commercial Credit. She married R. George Rohrbacher on July 1st, 1956 at the Faith Lutheran Church in South Beloit, IL. They lived most of their married life in Janesville, WI where she was a homemaker. Joyce was a long time member of Cargill United Methodist Church in Janesville, WI, where she taught Sunday school and was an usher. She and George enjoyed playing cards at the Senior center and in their neighborhood where they took turns hosting Euchre card parties. Joyce loved the Packers and Brewers and would coach the teams from her favorite recliner. She did volunteer work for the Red Cross Blood Bank and liked to do plastic canvas cross stitch.
Joyce lost her beloved George in 2017 and her sister and best friend, Dorothy Mickelson Grulke in 2019. Her parents and her brother, Russell Mickelson, also precede her in death. She is survived by her children, Debra Ann Rohrbacher Ledsham (Woodinville, WA) and James Charles Rohrbacher (Chicago, IL), and a sister-in-law, Janice Mickelson.(Beloit, WI). She has three grandchildren, Emma Beatrice Ledsham, Rebecca Elaine Ledsham and Abigail Isalene Ledsham, all living in Woodinville, WA.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a future time, so that we may celebrate Joyce's life with our family and friends in person. Arrangements by Cooney Funeral Home.