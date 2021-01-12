January 9, 2021
Beloit, WI - Joyce E. Gaffey, age 92 formerly of Beloit, WI passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 9, 2021 with her family at her side. Joyce was born October 30, 1928 in Fond du Lac, WI, the youngest of two daughters of Lester and Irene Haessly. Joyce married Francis Gaffey on April 24, 1948 in Fond du Lac, WI. He preceded her in death in 1985.
Joyce spent the majority of her life living in Beloit. She worked for 16 years as a secretary at Floral Lawns Cemetery in South Beloit, IL and was a devoted member of Central Christian Church in Beloit. Along with her faith, family was the most important aspect of Joyce's life. She loved hosting get-togethers and watching Wisconsin sports with her family. Joyce also loved nature, and especially enjoyed tending to her flower gardens, watching birds at her bird feeders, and taking walks at Big Hill Park. She also enjoyed the companionship of various stray cats and family dogs throughout her years. Joyce's family will forever treasure the many memories they shared with her. She will be remembered as a wonderful mother and grandmother.
Joyce is survived by her children: Greg (Jackie) Gaffey of Milton, WI; Kim (Marykay) Gaffey of Lebanon, OH; Jody (Brian) Wohlers of Marion, IA; Julie (Dan) Roethler of Beloit, WI; and Scott Gaffey of Cedar Rapids, IA. She is also survived by her 11 grandchildren (Lukas, Chelsea, Laura, Ben, Jessica, Katherine, Amanda, Mitchell, Molly, Alex, and Bradley) and by seven great-grandchildren.
Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Francis Gaffey; her parents, Lester and Irene Haessly; her sister, Geri Vickery; and her grandson, Andrew Roethler.
A private celebration of life will be held by the family at a later date.