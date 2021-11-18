Rockton, IL - Joyce Ann Oberst, 87, a longtime resident of Rockton, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, surrounded by her family. Born Aug. 22, 1934, in Evansville, Ind., Joyce was the daughter of Lloyd and Ann Marie Critchfield and sister to Eleanor Van Wey and to Lloyd "Joe" Critchfield. Joyce was predeceased by the love of her life, Gene F. Oberst, through 52 years of marriage.
Joyce's proudest moments came from raising their 5 sons in their Rockton home. Kevin (Kelly), Jeffrey (Paula), David (Deborah), Stephen (Melissa) and Michael (Tonjia); 14 grandchildren, Ashley, Danielle, Justin, Cory, Christopher, Kyle, Megan, Emily, Thomas, Evan, Jonathan, Brianna, Hannah and Haley; and 4 great grandchildren Wyatt, Lucas, Maeve and Adalyn and many dear cousins, nieces and nephews.
Joyce devoted her life to caring for her family and others. Her favorite thing to do was spending time hosting her family and friends with her delicious culinary delights. Joyce always had a tray of cinnamon rolls or mac and cheese ready to go at a moment's notice. She always attended as many children and grandchildren music/dance and sporting events as possible.
Joyce loved accompanying Gene's music tours across the country, including Caribbean cruise ships and "gigs" in Chicago. Joyce was also very active in the community through garden clubs, book clubs, charities, red hat club and fulfilling various civic duties. Joyce enjoyed quilting, sewing, crafts, nature watching, and various projects in her home.
Joyce will be missed by all that she touched.
A funeral ceremony will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, November 22, 2021 at St. Thomas The Apostle Catholic Church, 822 E Grand Ave, Beloit, WI. Burial in Rockton Township Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Sunday, November 21, 2021 at McCorkle Funeral Home - Rockton Chapel, 767 N. Blackhawk Blvd., Rockton, IL. A scripture service will be held at 4:00 p.m., Sunday.