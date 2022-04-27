Beloit, WI - Joyce Ann Jenson, age 80, passed away on April 24, 2022 while at the Beloit Memorial Hospital in Beloit, WI. Joyce was born on November 2, 1941 in Almond, WI, the daughter of Ward and Agnes (Cain) Calkins. She married Duane Jenson on September 26, 1959 in Beloit, WI. Joyce worked over 32 years as a production control manager for Landis Gardner Abrasive, prior to her retirement in 2003. Joyce enjoyed quilting and sewing; camping and traveling with her husband. Joyce also enjoyed tending to her house plants and her flower beds. But most of all Joyce enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and her great grandchildren.
Joyce is survived by her husband, Duane; 3 children: Jeff (Denise) Jenson, John (Lori) Jenson and Jay (Ann) Jenson; her grandchildren: Adam (Teresa) Jenson, Tyler (Sarah) Jenson, Kyle (Ashley) Jenson, Ashley (Ryan) Naatz, Danielle (Chris) Rittenhouse, Tim Jenson, Rebecka Jenson and Ashley Moake (Ryan Ramsey); 13 great-grandchildren; 3 siblings: Jesse (Sandy) Calkins, Diana Rogich and Larry Calkins; and several nieces; nephews; and other relatives and friends. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents.
A visitation will be held at the Rosman Funeral Home, 1125 E. Cranston Road in Beloit on Saturday, April 30, 2022 from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Burial will take place at a later date at Eastlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established at a later date.