May 6, 1933 - October 22, 2020
Beloit, WI - Joyce A. Schuler, 87, of Beloit, WI, died on Thursday, October 22, 2020 in her home.
She was born on May 6, 1933 in Melrose, WI, the daughter of Leon and Arriet (Cain) Perry. Joyce was a graduate of South Beloit High School. She married James Schuler on April 20, 1951 in Dubuque, IA. He predeceased her on September 27, 2012.
Joyce was a homemaker, loved cooking, gardening, bowling, and playing cards. She enjoyed fishing in Wyalusing, WI on the Mississippi River. Joyce was a very loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
Survivors included her children, William (Claudia) Schuler of Bagley, WI, David (Annette) Schuler of Beloit, WI, John Schuler of Milwaukee, WI, Alan (Robin) Schuler of Rockford, IL, Karen (John Dwyer) Martin and Mary (Karl) Mittlesteadt both of Beloit, WI; many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her parents and son, Kenny Schuler.
A private family service will be held. Burial will be in Floral Lawn Cemetery, South Beloit, IL. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in her name to Beloit Regional Hospice.
