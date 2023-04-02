Joyce A. Beals

June 19, 1929 - March 29, 2023 Beloit, WI - Joyce A. Beals, 93, of Beloit passed away Wednesday, March 29, 2023. Born June 19, 1929, in Ellsworth, Illinois, the daughter of Emil Scott and Maude Stinde. In 1937, the family moved to Bellflower, Illinois and Joyce graduated from Bellflower High School in 1947. On August 24, 1947, Joyce married Burton Beals and together, they started their family that would grow to one daughter and 5 sons.

Joyce studied Math and Accounting at Rock Valley College and Computers at Blackhawk Technical College. Throughout the years, Joyce was employed at First National Bank, Wagon Wheel Airport (manager), Illinois Blue Cross, Rock Bay Senior Apartments (manager), Beloit Home Companions and Cub Foods. She also worked at Prairie Plant Farm between jobs.

To plant a tree in memory of Joyce Beals as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you