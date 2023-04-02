June 19, 1929 - March 29, 2023 Beloit, WI - Joyce A. Beals, 93, of Beloit passed away Wednesday, March 29, 2023. Born June 19, 1929, in Ellsworth, Illinois, the daughter of Emil Scott and Maude Stinde. In 1937, the family moved to Bellflower, Illinois and Joyce graduated from Bellflower High School in 1947. On August 24, 1947, Joyce married Burton Beals and together, they started their family that would grow to one daughter and 5 sons.
Joyce studied Math and Accounting at Rock Valley College and Computers at Blackhawk Technical College. Throughout the years, Joyce was employed at First National Bank, Wagon Wheel Airport (manager), Illinois Blue Cross, Rock Bay Senior Apartments (manager), Beloit Home Companions and Cub Foods. She also worked at Prairie Plant Farm between jobs.
Joyce was active in many groups including, Turtle Homemakers, Turtle Grange (Treasurer, Secretary and only woman Master), Clinton American Legion Auxiliary, Beloit Area Charter Chapter Am. Business Women since 1968 (President 1977-1986), River of Life Methodist Church, Moose Club and Welcome Wagon Representative.
Joyce is survived by her daughter, Deb Kelly; sons, Garry (Lesle), Michael (Chong), Kim (Liz) and Brian (Stacy); 19 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many friends. Preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Betty and Clarice, brothers, Charles, John, Ivan, George and Larry, husband, Burton, son, Mark Aron, great-grandsons, Zachary and Grayson and longtime companion, Marv Bakka.
Funeral service will be at noon on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Rosman Funeral Home, with visitation starting at 11:00 a.m. Burial in Floral Lawn Cemetery. To extend online condolences to the Beals Family, please visit: www.rosmanfuneralhome.com.
