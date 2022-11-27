May 9, 1977 - November 24, 2022 Whitewater, WI - Joshua Kaczoroski age 45 passed away unexpectedly on November 24, 2022.
Josh was born on May 9th 1977 in Trenton New Jersey to Alan and Jean (Mason) Kaczoroski. His early life was spent in Hamilton Township, New Jersey.
On March 30, 2016, he was united in marriage to Danniel Thiering in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands.
He was a Field Service Engineer at Generac in Waukesha for the past 3 1/2 years.
Josh enjoyed Music, playing his guitar and was a huge Beatles fan. He also enjoyed golfing, fishing and electronics. He loved the New York Giants but most of all spending time with his kids.
He is survived by his wife; Danniel. Children; Alexandria and Joshua Jr. Kaczoroski. Stepchildren; Tannor Vick and Alivia Barber. 3 grandchildren; Charlotte Caples, Camdyn Vick, and Da'Karii Barber. Parents Al and Jeanie Kaczoroski. Brother; Jeremy Kaczoroski. Father and mother-in-law; Michael and Robin Thiering and brother-in-law; Chadd (Leah) Thiering. Josh is further survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents and his brother Scott Kaczoroski.
There will be a service for Josh at 6 PM on Thursday December 1, 2022 at the Nitardy Funeral Home 550 N. Newcomb St. Whitewater, WI. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home from 4PM until the time of service.
In Lieu of flowers Memorials to the family would be appreciated.