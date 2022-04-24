Joshua J. "Josh" Shull

Beloit, WI - Joshua Shull age 49 of Beloit died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday April 21, 2022. He was born October 10, 1972 to Steven and Maureen (Higgins) Shull in Monroe, WI. Josh graduated from Clinton High School, class of 1990. He served his Journeyman Tool & Die Apprenticeship at Versatool & Die. Josh most recently was employed at Brunk Industries in Lake Geneva. He married Becky Erickson on May 13, 2000 at Jefferson Prairie Lutheran Church. Josh was an avid outdoorsman, he especially enjoyed hunting, fishing, the Packers and cutting wood. He also enjoyed mechanics, working on cars and customizing & riding his Harley. Josh will be remembered for sharing his love of fireworks with his daughter, Jadyn.
He survived by his wife, Becky Shull; his daughter Jadyn Shull; his mother, Maureen Shull; his brother, Mark (Brooke) Shull; his aunt Marilyn (Dale) Peterson; his sister in law, Sarah Vaughn and many nieces, nephews, friends and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his father, Steve.
The family would like to thank Beloit Regional Hospice and all the friends and family who helped during this difficult time.
Josh's Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday April 29, 2022 at JEFFERSON PRAIRIE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 23184 Bergen Road, Poplar Grove, IL with Pastor Linda Winkelman officiating. Friends will be received on Thursday in the Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and again on Friday at Church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established in his name. Please share a memory with the Shull Family on our website.