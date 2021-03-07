January 13, 1917 - February 28, 2021
Beloit, WI - Josephine M. Giacalone, age 104, of Beloit, WI, died Sunday, February 28, 2021 in her home.
Josephine was born on January 13, 1917 in Beloit, WI, to Girolma (Norma) Piccione and Rocco Piccione in Beloit. She married Samuel L. Giacalone on October 2, 1948 at St. Paul's Catholic Church. He predeceased her on March 6, 2005.
She attended Beloit Memorial High School and started working at Freeman Shoes through the depression and World War II. Her continuation in life was at McCleary Industries and rose to become the supervisor and believe in people and training. She worked hard and long during the day and late hours canning, pressure cooking all the home-grown organic vegetables. If Sam could grow it, she could cook it.
She was a member of the South Beloit American Legion Post #0288, Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church and the Knights of St. Paul's Spaghetti dinner.
Josephine is survived by her three sons, Joe and Mary Giacalone of Malone, WI, James Giacalone of Rockton, IL and Michael Giacalone of Roscoe, IL. Granddaughters, Lia (Jarrod) of Roscoe, IL., Corinna (Tom) of Colorado, Anna (Matthew) of Alaska. Cousin Frank and Judy Bua of Milton, WI. Niece Carol Moran of Janesville, nieces and nephews Richard, Robert, Karen of Janesville, David, John, and Joe Cammilleri of WI and IL. Care giver Shirley Robotka.
She was predeceased by her parents; brother, Frank Piccione of Janesville, sisters, infant Mary (Maria) Piccione and Mary Cammilleri.
A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 13, 2021 in Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, 2222 Shopiere Rd, Beloit, WI, with Fr. Michael Resop officiating. Visitation of Remembrance will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service in the church. Burial will be in Mt. Thabor Cemetery, Beloit, WI. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. assisted the family.
The family would like to thank the staff at Beloit Regional Hospice for all their support.
Memorials may be given in her name to Beloit Regional Hospice.
Online condolences may be given to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com