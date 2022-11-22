April 29, 1932 - November 7, 2022 Beloit, WI - Josephine "Jo" Johanna (Tuescher) Schuett passed away on November 7, 2022 in Beloit. Jo was born on April 29, 1932 to Jacob and Emma (Leu) Tuescher in Darlington, WI. She grew up on the family farm in Darlington. Jo graduated from Darlington High School and was Prom Queen. She married Robert Henry Schuett on July 14, 1951. Together they raised two sons, Steve and Scott. They moved to Beloit from Darlington for Robert's work in 1961. He preceded her in death in 2007. Jo was an avid bridge player, loved golf and the Packers. She also loved gardening, especially her roses.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, nephew Brian, Grandson Lucas, and Great Grandson Davin. She is survived by her sons Steven (Peg) and Scott (Deanna), her Grandchildren Jasen Schuett, Lesa Paulson (Andy), and Kari Gabrielse (Justin), 6 Great Grandchildren, her brothers Richard and Donald (Sue) Tuescher.
Funeral services will be held Monday, November 28, 2022 at Rosman, Uehling, Kinser Funeral Home, 1125 Cranston Rd., Beloit. Friends may call at the funeral home from 11:00 AM to the start of the service at noon. Memorials may be made to Samaritan's Purse or Salvation Army. To extend online condolences to the Schuett Family, please visit: www.rosmanfuneralhome.com. 608-364-4477
