February 8, 1924 - November 7, 2020
New Berlin, WI - Josephine Ann (Rizzo) Spano, 96, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 in New Berlin, WI.
A longtime resident of Beloit, Josie was born February 8, 1924 in the little Sicilian village of Graniti to the late Peter and Nancy Rizzo. Josie lived a rich and fulfilling life that spanned the Great Depression, WWII, the Civil Rights Movement, and other historical highlights that characterized the times related to "The Greatest Generation" of which she was certainly one of the meekest, yet greatest. Josie had a happy childhood living in Beloit after a short time in Chicago. She passed through Ellis Island at the age of 2, with her mother, to be reunited with her father who was a WWII U.S. Army veteran. She graduated from Beloit High School and married her high school sweetheart, John, on July 25, 1942. Soon, a war bride, she traversed the country twice by train to be with her husband in California before he shipped out for two years in the Philippines.
A cheerful and friendly woman always, she worked at a plumbing company, a fireworks factory, and at Fairbanks Morse in the credit union as a cashier. She also worked in the laundry facility at Camp Roberts, California, while John was in training there before he soldiered in the Pacific Front.
Josie was a wonderful homemaker and member of a number of clubs, such as the Lega Muta, Philharmonica, and St. Paul's Altar Society. Forever a devoted daughter, wife, mother and friend, Josie gave of herself to all her family and kept their home running so well. And even though she always said she was "just a housewife," she was so much more to everyone she knew. Her door was always open in her neighborly, generous way. When her beloved John died, leaving her a widow at age 44; she steadfastly took care of her younger daughter, Patty and supported her parents in every way in their home until their deaths.
Josie was a true Christian-Catholic without bias or judgement, who had a knack for making people smile and feel good about themselves with her grace, kindness and humor. She was an inspiration to all who knew her by name or merely by sight as they recognized a pure soul.
She leaves behind her two daughters, Linda Spano and Patty (Alan) Kobus; and grandson, John Kobus.
Josie will be missed more than words can ever express, and will be remembered always as the best example of decency and love that can exist in this world.
Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020 in St. Thomas Catholic Church, 824 E. Grand Avenue, Beloit, WI. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 11:45 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. Thursday in the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements. Social distancing and face mask are required.
