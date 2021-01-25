Josephine A. Boyce

January 9, 1943 - January 22, 2021
Beloit, WI - Josephine Anna Boyce, 78, of Beloit, WI, died on Friday, January 22, 2021 at Beloit Memorial Hospital.
She was born on January 9, 1943 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Samuel and Clara (Najdowski) Tomasik. Josephine was a 1961 graduate of Beloit Catholic High School. She married William B. Boyce on June 30, 1972.
Josephine started her working career before marriage as a secretary at McNeany's and then the Beloit Corporation. After marriage she became a homemaker. Josephine was a former member of St. Paul Catholic Church and volunteered with spaghetti dinners. She was a current member of the Our Lady of the Assumption Church and frequent volunteer. Josephine was an avid reader and loved family vacations. More recently she was an awesome caregiver for her husband, Bill.
Survivors include her husband, William B. Boyce; daughter, Catherine Boyce of Los Angeles, CA; grandchildren, Benjamin Boyce and Meghan Boyce; great grandchildren, Eian and Rowan Davenport, Clayton and Mason Boyce; sisters, Evelyn Baker of Janesville, WI and Mary (Roger) Goodwick of Beloit, WI; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents; sons, William "Billy" J. Boyce, John Boyce, and Peter Boyce; brothers, John Tomasik, James Tomasik, Thomas Tomasik, and Paul Tomasik; and sisters, June (Richard) Goodyear, Claire (Donald) Propp, and Shirley A. Noe.
A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, January 29, 2021 in Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church, 2222 Shopiere Rd., Beloit, WI, with Fr. Michael Resop officiating. Inurnment will be in Mt. Thabor Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 9:15 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. Friday in the church. Social distancing and face mask are required. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
