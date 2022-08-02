South Beloit, IL - Joseph Raymond Swanson, 79, of South Beloit, Illinois, passed away on Wednesday July 27, 2022, at St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford, Illinois.
Joe was born on November 18, 1942, in Beloit, Wisconsin, the son of Delbert and Clarice (Orth) Swanson. He graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in 1961 where he was an exceptional athlete.
Joe was employed for over 25 years at Hansen Funeral Home / Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home in Beloit, Wisconsin. He was also employed for more than 20 years at Tilley's Restaurant in Beloit. Joe was previously employed at Betz Distributors, Beloit Floral, and Emmanuel The Florist.
Joe was a man of many talents and hobbies. He played fast-pitch softball for more than 30 years, on various teams including Welty Way and Modern Piping both in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Lange Ford in Cedar Falls, Iowa, Gas Light Realty in Kansas City, Kansas, The Farm in Madison, Wisconsin, and even played in New Zealand on a United States All Star Team. Joe loved anything and everything that had to do with history and facts. For several years Joe cohosted the television show "Beloit Trivia" with John Patch. He enjoyed taking his annual month-long summer trips to Nova Scotia and anywhere else as long as there was a casino involved. Joe was a collector of everything from sports memorabilia to antique license plates. He had a profound sense of humor. If anyone ever asked Joe if he had any questions without missing a beat Joe would instantly reply "what's the capitol of North Dakota."
Joe is survived by his children, Amy (Michael Bown) Zimmerman, Judd (Ann) Swanson, and Cody (Sierra) Swanson; grandchildren, Sam, Trinity, Serene, A.J., Phinley, Maude, Paisley, Blair, and Olivia; brother, William "Chico" (Vicki) Swanson; sister-in-law, Lois Swanson; best friend, Richard "Mac" McDonald; niece, Kristy; nephews, Mark, Brian, and Bret; special cousins, Sandra, and Lisa; great-nieces, Alexa, Paige, Brianne, and Brynn; along with numerous other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Gary; and sister, Nancy.
A memorial visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. followed by a sharing of memories service at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com
