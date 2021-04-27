Joseph Pavia

July 6, 1946 - April 17, 2021
of South Beloit, IL - Joseph "Joe" Pavia, 74 of Beloit, WI., passed away on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Amberwood Care Center in Rockford, IL.
He was born on July 6, 1946 in South Beloit, IL., the son of Samuel and Antoinette (Russo) Pavia. Joseph was a South Beloit High School graduate. He was a veteran of the United States Army and fought in the Vietnam War. Joseph married Helenna Campbell December 16, 1999 in Las Vegas.
Joseph was formerly employed as a telemarketer. He enjoyed fishing, watching T.V., and loved to spend time with his family and friends. Joseph was a great husband and father.
Survivors include his wife, Helenna; son, Joseph S. Pavia; grandchildren, Riley Redieske, Rowyn Redieske, Marley Pavia, Hendrix Pavia, and Chad Varney; brother, Frank Pavia; nieces and nephews.
Joseph was predeceased by his parents and brother, Phillip Pavia.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. with Chaplain Mark Maxted officiating. Visitation of remembrance will be from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service in the funeral home. Social distancing and face mask are required.
