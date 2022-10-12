Joseph P. Thomas

July 14, 1952 - October 10, 2022 Beloit, WI - Joseph Paul Thomas, 70, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022 at Alden Meadow Park Health Care Center in Clinton, WI.

He was born on July 14, 1952, the son of Joseph and Alma "Polly" (Bennett) Thomas. Joseph was a 1970 Beloit Memorial High School graduate. He was a Vietnam veteran serving with the United States Navy. Joseph married Gail (Hagen) Piper on December 5, 1980 in Beloit, WI. She predeceased him on May 24, 2016.

