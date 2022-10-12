Joseph P. Thomas

July 14, 1952 - October 10, 2022 Beloit, WI - Joseph Paul Thomas, 70, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022 at Alden Meadow Park Health Care Center in Clinton, WI.
He was born on July 14, 1952, the son of Joseph and Alma "Polly" (Bennett) Thomas. Joseph was a 1970 Beloit Memorial High School graduate. He was a Vietnam veteran serving with the United States Navy. Joseph married Gail (Hagen) Piper on December 5, 1980 in Beloit, WI. She predeceased him on May 24, 2016.
Joseph was formerly employed by Regal Beloit from 1974 until his retirement in 2014. He was very involved with the Beloit Snappers but was a fan of all local sports. Joseph was an avid reader who was known to start a book in the morning, finish it, and begin his second book before bed. Joseph enjoyed collecting antiques.
Survivors include his daughter, Jessica (Kevin) Piper Anderson of Orfordville, WI; granddaughter, Caitlin (James Hackemer) Piper of Janesville, WI; great granddaughter, Hazel Pinnow; siblings, Bernice Ann Thomas of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, Susan June Thomas of Stanley, WI, John B. (Evangeline) Thomas of Spring Valley, CA, Theresa (Robert) Dale of Edinburg, TX, Michelle (Chuck) Teel of Anchorage, AK, and James H. (Wendy) Thomas of Janesville, WI; many nieces and nephews; and Cami the kitty.
Joseph was predeceased by his parents; son, Travis Piper; and sister, Myra Jean Lawson.
A Funeral Service for Joseph will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with Chaplain Mark Maxted officiating. Visitation of Remembrance will be from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service Wednesday in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to the Beloit Public Library.