Joseph Morrow

January 28, 1951 - August 31, 2022
Beloit, WI - Joseph Alexander Morrow, 71, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at Beloit Memorial Hospital.
He was born on January 28, 1951 in Beloit, WI, the son of John and Euzelia (Johnson) Morrow. Joe was a 1969 Beloit Memorial High School graduate. He married Barbara A. Milsap on June 5, 1980 in Janesville, WI.
Joe was formerly employed by Wisconsin Power & Light, now Alliant from 1969 until his retirement in 2008. He was very proud to be the youngest apprentice in the Southern district to receive his certification as a line technician. He was an instructor assistant at Blackhawk Technical College for the Power Distribution class from 2008 to 2012. Joe was a member in the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. He was affectionately known as "Unca Joe B" to his nieces and nephews and as "Jeopardy Joe" to his close friends because of his vast knowledge. Joe was a very family orientated person, he was very generous with his time and very supportive of his family and friends. Joe was very supportive of Barb's Mary Kay business and was loved by all of her business associates. He was a gentle giant, loved music and was a car aficionado. He was an avid Green Bay Packer fan and it was his knowledge of the game that allowed the Packers to win several super bowls under his guidance.
Survivors include his wife, Barb Milsap-Morrow; siblings, Pete (Donna) Caldwell of Fresno, CA, Jean (Wilbert) Hardwell of Lubbock, TX, Joan Morrow of Los Angeles, CA and Joyce Morrow of Beloit, WI; special brothers, Paul (Lillian) Morrow of Beloit, WI, Eddie (Nanette) Collins of Beloit, WI, and Jerry (Bertie) Murphy of Beloit, WI; mother-in-law, Tommie J. Joiner of Beloit, WI; brother-in-law, Bennie Dorsey of Los Angeles, CA; sister-in-law, Joclyn ("Prince") Lemons of Beloit, WI; brother-in-law, Craig Milsap of Janesville, WI; goddaughter, Mesha Milsap of Beloit, WI; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
Joe was predeceased by his parents; sister, Judy Dorsey; sisters-in-law, Connie Milsap and Joan Milsap; and niece, Juanita Dary.
A Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Friday, September 16, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. A Private Memorial Service for family will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 17, 2022 in the funeral home with Rev. Stanley Evans officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee Joan Marie Scholarship Fund. Checks can be sent to: UWM Foundation, 1440 E. North Ave. Milwaukee, WI 53202 or visit http://www.give.uwm.edu/JoanMarieScholarship