November 6, 1950 - May 18, 2020
Mebane, NC -- Joseph "Joe" Attila Szokody, a loving husband and father, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020 at the age of 69 in Mebane, NC. Joe was born in Munich, Germany on November 6, 1950 to Joseph Szokody and Theresa Miko. The Szokody family immigrated to America from Hungary, living first in Iowa and later in Wisconsin. Joe returned to Europe in his teenage years to attend school in Switzerland before graduating from Beloit Catholic High School in Wisconsin. He received a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin. In 1990, Joe founded his company FACETS Productions, and spent the next 30 years producing music, videography, and interactive presentations for various industries. An artist, he played several instruments and enjoyed singing and writing music. He surrounded himself with technology and computers, and particularly enjoyed European race cars. He was someone who approached each day with a great sense of humor, who did not take life too seriously, who lived every day with laughter. Of all his loves, his family was dearest to his heart. He was a great family man and The Best Father.
Known for his quirky sense of humor, he referred to himself as a "very humble talented genius." His favorite quote comes from Albert Einstein -- "If you can't explain it in simple terms, you don't understand it well enough."
Joe is survived by his wife, Carol Kokesh, his children Julia and J.J. (wife Courtney), grandchildren Avery and Miles, and extended family members living in Wisconsin and Hungary.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Jnos, and his sister Suzanne. A private memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020 in Mebane, NC. Joe was a charitable man with many loves and interests, and in lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in Joe's memory to the charity of your choice.
