July 11, 1951 - January 18, 2022
Wisconsin Rapids, WI - Dr. Joseph Garde, age 70, passed away comfortably and surrounded by family on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 in Madison, WI.
Joseph Richard Garde was born July 11, 1951, to Rex and Mary (McCormick) Garde. He was raised in Beloit, WI and graduated from Beloit Catholic High School in 1969. After graduating, he served in the US Navy. Following his military service, Joe was employed at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, WI and it was there, working in the cardiovascular unit, that he found his calling and decided to pursue a career in medicine. Joe went on to complete his undergraduate and medical school studies in Madison and earned his medical degree from the UW-Madison School of Medicine and Public Health in 1987. He completed surgical residency training in 1992 at Maine Medical Center in Portland, ME. Following his surgical training, Joe spent one year practicing in Monroe, WI and one year in Eureka, CA, before settling in Wisconsin Rapids in 1994.
Dr. Garde dedicated his life to his medical practice and was an accomplished surgeon. He was known to his colleagues, nurses, residents, patients, and the community as a compassionate, caring physician. He was certified in surgery by the American Board of Surgery and a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. He enjoyed teaching and educating medical students and residents, paramedic students, and mentoring professionals in the field. Dr. Garde will be remembered most for his dedication to his patients. He cherished the time spent caring for them, and his immense impact will live on forever.
Joe enjoyed playing golf at Bullseye, fishing, and hunting. He was also a Wisconsin sports fan and loved watching the Green Bay Packers and Badger football and basketball teams compete.
He is survived by his children; Jennifer Garde of Friesland, Sarah (Kevin) Pontel of Whitewater, Ryan (Vanessa) Garde of Madison, and Sean Garde of Madison; grandchildren, Murphy, Vivian, Austin, Eliana, and Stella; brother, Rex Garde of Beloit; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Edward, and sister Kathy.
In lieu of flowers, Joe's family asks to please consider donating to the Dr. Joseph R. Garde Legacy Scholarship Fund, which will provide financial support for non-traditional medical students and paramedic students. Donations can be made to: The Aspirus Riverview Foundation, Dr. Joseph R. Garde Scholarship Fund, 410 Dewey Street, Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494.
Please share your memories of Joe by posting on his Tribute Wall at: www.CressFuneralService.com.
Cress Funeral Services of Sun Prairie, WI is assisting the family, (608) 837-9054.