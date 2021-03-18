Joseph E. "Joe" Bremel

June 10, 1970 - March 15, 2021
Janesville, WI - Joseph "Joe" E. Bremel, 50, passed away March 15, 2021 at home in St. Joseph, Missouri due to illness. Joe was born June 10, 1970 in Beloit, WI to the late Paul and Karen (Sveom) Bremel.
Joe spent most of his life doing carpentry and was a member of the North Central Carpenters Union. He later became an over-the-road truck driver. He enjoyed going to the drag strip with his friends, hunting, fishing, being outdoors and spending time with his dog, Lilly.
He is survived by a daughter, Bailey Bremel of Janesville, WI, who he cherished most in life; two brothers, David Bremel, Brooksville, FL and James "Jim" Bremel, Jamesville, WI; sister, Angela (Chad) Donny, Beloit, WI; step-mother, Rosie Bremel, Beloit, WI; aunts and uncles; Carole Ruef, S. Beloit, IL; John (Lori) Bremel, Quincy, CA; Kathy (Fran) Tremain, Milton, WI; Gary (Ellen) Sveom, Footville, WI; Connie Polzin, Farmington, NM; cousins and special family John and Julie Lindaas, Janesville, WI; and Frances and Sarah Keitz, St. Joseph, MO.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and infant daughter, Karen Bremel.
There will be a private service at a later date.
We would like to offer special thanks to those who cared for Joe through the many years of his sickness; Carol and Ed Ruef, Crossroads Palliatives Care of Kansas City, nurses and doctors.