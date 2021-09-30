Beloit, WI - Joseph Dudley, 91, of Beloit, WI, died on Monday, September 27, 2021 at Alden Meadow Park Rehabilitation & Health Care Center, Clinton, WI.
He was born on September 14, 1930, the son of Archie and Lois (Briggs) Dudley. Joseph was a 1948 graduate of Beloit High School. When the U.S. Military called on him, Joe decided to join the Navy.
After serving his country, he settled in Texas when the Sperry Rand Company hired him to work on UNIVAC computers. While there, he worked on NASA Space Program computers. After his retirement in 1989, Joe moved back to Beloit. Joe always loved music and as a child, he learned to play the Hawaiian guitar at Voigt Music. He played with the Voigt Serenader's and completed the Oahu Professional Theatrical Course for guitar.
Survivors include his cousins, Roger (Gloria) Christiansen of Beloit, Dan (Theresa) Christiansen of Roscoe, IL, Carolyn (Frank) Clark of Phoenix, AZ and Ruth Shaw of Clinton, IL.
He was predeceased by his parents and cousins, Eleanor Vodka, Phillip and David Christiansen.
A Graveside Service for Joe will be at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, October 4, 2021 in East Lawn Cemetery, 2200 Milwaukee Rd., Beloit, WI. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.