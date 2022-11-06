June 15, 1946 - November 1, 2022 Beloit, WI - Joseph Alexander "Joe" Jr., 76, of Beloit, WI, and formerly of Branson, MO, passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at Beloit Senior Living.
He was born on June 15, 1946, in Beloit, WI, the son of Joseph Sr. and Vera (Wincapaw) Alexander. Joe was a Beloit Memorial High School graduate. He was a veteran of the United States Marines. Joe married Arneta "Sue" (Heck) Kayser on May 9, 1992 in Beloit, WI. She predeceased him on April 26, 2022.
Joe was employed by Chrysler for 32 years as a foreman until his retirement in 1999. He was a member of the Branson Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 913 and the Marine Corp. League in Beloit.
Survivors include his children, Carol Kayser of Fenton, MO, Joseph C. (Jill) Alexander III of Sun Prairie, WI, Dennis M. (Brandy) Alexander of Cape Coral, FL, Tonya (Corey) Colborn of Beloit, WI, and Junior (Alexandria) Alexander of Delavan, WI; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; siblings, Anna (Phil) Keys of Sterling, IL, Paul (Marla) Alexander of Beloit, WI, and John (Patti) Alexander of Beloit, WI; many nieces and nephews; and special niece, Nikki (Dave) Hayden.
Joe was predeceased by his parents; sons, Troy Kayser and Robert Kayser; and brothers, Floyd Cross and Glen Alexander.
Private Family Funeral Services for Joe will be held. Celebration of Life will be from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 12, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please donate to Toys for Tots as it was by far Joe and Sue's favorite charity.