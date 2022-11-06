Joseph Alexander

June 15, 1946 - November 1, 2022 Beloit, WI - Joseph Alexander "Joe" Jr., 76, of Beloit, WI, and formerly of Branson, MO, passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at Beloit Senior Living.

He was born on June 15, 1946, in Beloit, WI, the son of Joseph Sr. and Vera (Wincapaw) Alexander. Joe was a Beloit Memorial High School graduate. He was a veteran of the United States Marines. Joe married Arneta "Sue" (Heck) Kayser on May 9, 1992 in Beloit, WI. She predeceased him on April 26, 2022.

