Jose F. Tijerina

October 22, 1970 - November 26, 2020
Clinton, WI - Today we honor Jose, a great dad, a man who served his country, and a person who loved to make people laugh.
Jose Fernando Kohlweiss Tijerina, age 50, of Clinton, WI died Thursday, November 26, in his home. He was born on October 22, 1970 to Marlene Tijerina and Jose Tijerina at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Jose attended Clinton High School and after graduating dedicated 6+ years of service in the Navy.
After his time in the service Jose ran a successful heating and cooling company, JT Heating & Cooling. He loved spending time outdoors with his children, riding dirt bikes, snowmobiling, and fishing. In his later years in life he found fulfillment as a truck driver and when not driving often could be found out on the farm with his children and dog, Rocco.
He is survived by his son, Jeremy Tijerina; daughter, Julia Tijerina; mother, Marlene M. Tijerina; father, Jose G. Tijerina; and sister, Angela (Tijerina) Beckham.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Arthur and Mildred Kohlweiss.
A family gathering to honor and celebrate the life of Jose Tijerina will take place at a later date. Please share a memory or condolence with the Tijerina family on our website.
