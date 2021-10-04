Monticello, WI - Jorri Johnson went to be with the Lord Wednesday September 22nd. 2021 surrounded by his loved ones. Jorri was born In York Nebraska on December 22nd1957 to parents Gordon and Paulie (Miller) Johnson. Jorri graduated in 1976 from Centennial high school and went on to graduate with distinction in auto body technology from Southwest Community College in 1977.
Jorri married the love of his life Laura (Nyen) Johnson September 9th, 1989. He worked in the auto body industry until starting his own business Red Barn Customs of Beloit Wisconsin from 2006 to 2016 which he dearly loved. Jorri had an amazing talent of turning an old piece of junk into a beautiful masterpiece and took pride in his work. He loved going to area car shows and seeing his work and talking to his customers. Jorri was a humble man who loved his family dearly, traveling and riding his Harley and enjoying many trips to South Dakota and around the area. Jorri like building and fixing things and there wasn't anything he couldn't do.
Jorri is survived by his wife Laura (Nyen) Johnson of Monticello Wisconsin, Mother Paulie (Miller) Johnson of Waco Nebraska, Daughters Shannon Heilbrun (Jason)of Brunswick Ohio, Jana Meresh (Brent) of Lincoln Nebraska, Son Jordon Johnson (Amanda) of South Wayne Wi, Sisters Sandra Johnson of Lincoln Nebraska, and Cheri Miller (Tim) of Beaver Crossing Nebraska.
Preceded in death by Dad Gordon Johnson and Brother Jonnie Johnson. Celebration of life will be later. Grace-Bifulk Funeral Home, 203 West Nichols Street, Albany, WI. 53502 is caring for the family.
To plant a tree in memory of Jorri Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.