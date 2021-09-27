Beloit, WI - Jon M. Kever, age 50 passed away on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Beloit Memorial Hospital after a brief illness. He was born March 11, 1971 to the late Clinton and Barbara (Groves) Kever in Beloit. Jon graduated from Beloit Memorial High School and Blackhawk Technical College. He worked as a welder at BlueScope Buildings North America in Evansville. Jon was a body builder and could be found at the gym working out and mentoring others almost everyday. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, attending motorcycle road races and local short tracks cheering on his cousin #28 Bobby Wilberg. Jon also enjoyed hunting with his cousin Alfonso "Fo" Gaziano and his faithful dog, Buck. He was a follower of the band, Wayland, and proud to call them friends. Jon loved to listen to Devan sing; he loved to share his passion of hunting with Josh and showing new things to Brody like letting him drive his truck. He was extremely proud of his children and cherished the time he spent with them. Jon looked up to his cousins, Billy Hasburgh, Dennis Miller, Greg Groves and he adored his sisters, JoAnn & Gina.
He is survived by his children, Joshua, Devan and Brody Kever all of Beloit; two sisters JoAnn (Dennis) Long of Montrose, CO and Gina Garde of Roanoke, IN; his girlfriend, Sherry Lukaszek; lifelong friend, Brian Engelson and Wayland Concert companion and his cousin and hunting partner, Alfonso "Fo" Gaziano; his two nephews, Dan and Don Grade and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Jon's Funeral Service will be 12 Noon on Thursday, September 30, 2021 in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit. Friends will be received on Thursday in the Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Kever family on our website.