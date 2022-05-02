John William Tangye

Oconomowoc, WI - John was born to Raymond Gilbert (Gib) and Helen Baker Tangye in Beloit, Wisconsin. He married Frances Marie Winegar on November 5, 1949 and they were married for 65 years. John was employed by Fairbanks Morse for 36 years, starting in the Experimental Department and later was the Manager for the Nuclear Parts and Warranty Department. After leaving Fairbanks Morse, John and Fran moved to California where John worked as a consultant for various co-generation and energy plants. Upon retirement, John and Fran moved to New Smyrna Beach, Florida. Through Fairbanks, John and Fran met life-long friends who vacationed together, played bridge regularly, and whose families spent Memorial Day together. John had the opportunity to travel across the United States and abroad; his favorite being Italy. But he was very content to spend time with his family around the dinner table enjoying a good meal and a bottle of wine. John truly cherished his family.
John is survived by his children: Martha (Barry) Schreiter, Christine (Eric) Bachelor, Robert (Terese), and Katheryn (Doug) Carroll; nine grandchildren: Carrie (Justin) Anderson, Leah (Craig) Carter, Travis (Ashley) Tangye, Robert Bachelor, Kimberly (Nick) van Looy, Kendyl Bachelor, Danielle Schreiter, Elizabeth (Joshua) Kovacevich, and Olivia Carroll. John was great-grandfather to eleven and great-great-grandfather to three. Also survived by his nephew, James Tangye; and niece, Jan DiPofi. John was predeceased by his wife, Fran; sister, Charlotte; brother, Raymond (Buzz); and nephew Jerry Tangye.
Memorials in John's name can be made to Wisconsin Talking Book and Braille Library, 813 West Wells Street, Milwaukee, WI 53233. Private family memorial to be held at a later date.
