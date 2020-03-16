May 17, 1930 - March 13, 2020
Beloit WI -- John Wesley Shepherd, 89, of Beloit, WI, died Friday, March 13, 2020 at Rock Haven Nursing Home, Janesville, WI. He was born on May 17, 1930 in Bidville, AR. John married Betty L. Snyder on September 10, 1949 in Beloit, WI. She predeceased him on February 25, 2020. John was a hard worker, enjoyed growing his garden, playing the guitar and gambling. He was a big storyteller, enjoyed family gatherings, and always had a new truck.
Survivors include his children: Kathy (Dennis) Jackson, Jim (Carroll) Shepherd and Mark (Craig Hulburt) Shepherd; grandchildren: Tracy, Lori, Brad, Aimee and Beth; eight great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents; son, John; and siblings, Amos: Bill, Roberta, Roland, Claudia, Zola, Elsie, Wallace, Goldie, Wayne, Wade, Gene, Bruce, Bobby, Drucilla, and Rosetta.
Funeral service for John will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, with Pastor Norman Starks officiating. Entombment will be in Floral Lawn Cemetery, South Beloit, IL. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
