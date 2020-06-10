May 8, 1925 - June 6, 2020
Beloit, WI -- John W. Marquardt, age 95, of Beloit died Saturday, June 6, 2020 in his home. He was born May 8, 1925 to the late William and Alma (Burzloff) Marquardt in Dodge County, MN. John married Laura E. Fette on May 26, 1956 at St. John Lutheran Church in Beloit. Laura preceded John in death on June 15, 2004.
John was a lifelong member of St. John's Lutheran Church, where his wife Laura was one of the first teachers at the Lutheran school. John was active with many aspects of the church including serving as a trustee and long time Sunday School teacher. John grew up farming but transitioned into a master small engine mechanic for Cox's Garden Center in Beloit. His 30+ year career also included work with Schultz Power Equipment in Beloit. John was a devoted Christian and will always be remembered for his giving nature.
He is survived by five siblings; Marion Saemrow, Helen Swendiman, Rachael Boyum, Harry and Ronald Marquardt all of Minnesota. His children; Victoria (Lino) Chavez and Kenneth (Brenda) Marquardt of Beloit. Seven Grandchildren: Miranda (Dustion) Roeling, Keegan Marquardt, Gabrielle Marquardt, Hannah Pautsch, Aron Swanson, Erick Swanson, Alidah Murphy, and 15 Great Grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his spouse, Laura Marquardt and daughter, Kathleen Marquardt.
The family would graciously like the thank Lakewood Baptist Ministries which includes caregiver Michelle Anne Stiller and family for their love, dedication and kindness toward John, and Rev. Dennis Roser for the continued visits and support.
John's Rite of Christian Burial will be 11 am on Thursday June 11, 2020 in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit with Rev. Dennis Roser officiating. Friends will be received on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Following the service cortege will proceed to Floral Lawns Cemetery for interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. John's Lutheran Church. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website.
BRIAN MARK FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE
1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit 362-2000
