South Beloit, IL - John W. Krause, 82, of South Beloit, IL, died on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Select Specialty Hospital, Madison, WI.
He was born on June 8, 1939 in Shawano, WI, the son of Alvin and Audrey (Krubsack) Krause. John married Shirley Welsh on February 19, 1966 in Faith Lutheran Church, South Beloit, IL. She predeceased him on May 8, 2012.
John was employed by the City of Beloit as a heavy equipment operator for about 47 years. He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church and Forrester's Life Insurance Company where he attended annual picnics. John enjoyed fishing, hunting, football, woodworking, and was an avid collector. He loved taking casino trips and was a lucky gambler.
Survivors include his children, Betty Forrester, Raymond (Patricia) Lusardi Jr., Shirley "Penny" (Jeff) Flowers, and John (Judy) Krause; grandchildren, Sasha, Phillip (Jennifer) Jr., Katrena, Richard, Raymond "Trey" (Nicole) III, Jeremy (Heather), Cassandra, LeRay, and Krissie (Mike); numerous great grandchildren; sisters, Eloise Manley and Inez Miller; sister-in-law, Gail Krause.
He was predeceased by his parents; daughter, Roxann Van Landingham; great granddaughter, Raelynn Jo; siblings, James (Lullubelle) Krause, Claudine (Gerald) Wheelock, Joyce (Jeffrey) Hatch, Karen (George) Willet and Wayne Krause; brother-in-law, Boyd Miller.
A Funeral Service for John will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 2, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with Pastor JoAnna Patterson officiating. Entombment will be in Floral Lawn Mausoleum. Visitation of remembrance will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Thursday in the funeral home.