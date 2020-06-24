February 6, 1937 - June 21, 2020
Beloit, WI -- John W. Donaldson, 83, of Beloit, WI, died on Sunday, June 21, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born on February 6, 1937 in Kewaunee, IL, the son of Kenneth and Ethyl (Bennett) Donaldson. John was a graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. He was a veteran serving with the U.S. Army from 1957 until 1962. John married Ann Drew and she predeceased him. John was previously employed by the Plumbers & Pipefitters Union and the Rock County Court House in maintenance. He was a member of the Plumbers & Pipefitters Union, the Rockford Stamp Club, the Beloit Rifle Club, and the Newark Gun Club. John was an avid sportsman, fisherman, and hunter. He loved a good home cooked meal and spending time with his family.
Survivors include his children, Bill (Annetta) Donaldson and Beth Ann Donaldson of Hutchinson, KS; siblings, Jim (Sally) Donaldson of Schaumburg, IL and Jane (David) Luety of Beloit, WI; numerous grandchildren; great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and sister, Judy Houle.
A private family graveside service will be in East Lawn Cemetery, Beloit, WI. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements. Memorials in his name may be given to Beloit Regional Hospice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
The family would like to give a special thank you to Beloit Regional Hospice especially his nurse Paige.
