July 1, 1945 - February 8, 2021
Roscoe, IL - John Von Guerard, 75, of Roscoe, passed away Monday, February 8, 2021 at OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center. He was born on July 1, 1945 in Beloit, Wisconsin to Harry and Leah (Peacock) Vonguerard. He married Ruth (Rothmeyer) on December 27, 1971. He graduated from Hononegah High School in 1963 and went on to Blackburn College. He served in the Army from November 1965, fighting in the Vietnam war and was honorably discharged December 1968. He worked at Rockford Bolt and Steel and was active in local politics, even holding the position of the Village President of Roscoe. He was a member of the American Legion and a life time member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He was very active in the VFW and held many positions over the years including Post Commander and 6th District Commander.
John is survived by his daughters, Misty (Bill) Melton and Susan Hannum; grandchildren, Ashley, Noah, Autumn, Johanna, Abraham, Zalee, Zachary; great-grandchildren, Jaslyn and Sebastian; sisters, Nancy Ewers and Margaret Brown and many nieces and nephews. John is predeceased by his wife, Ruth; his parents, Harry and Leah Von Guerard; his sister, Frances Moore; step-sister, Harrier Riemer; sister-in-law, Fern Von Guerard; step-brother, Sonny Von Guerard; brother-in-laws, Robert Moore, Ron Ewers, Charles Brown, and Owen Riemer.
A private ceremony will be held for the immediate family and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com